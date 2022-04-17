Mariupol cleared of Ukraine forces -Russia

The Russian defence ministry has introduced it had cleared your entire city space of Mariupol of Ukrainian forces and stated just a few fighters remained within the Azovstal steelworks, the scene of repeated clashes.

In an internet publish on Saturday, the ministry stated that as of April 16, Ukrainian forces within the besieged port metropolis had misplaced greater than 4000 folks, RIA added.

Russian forces have been making an attempt for a number of weeks to take the port, which is on the Sea of Azov, a physique of water to the northeast of the Black Sea.

“The entire urban area of Mariupol has been completely cleared … remnants of the Ukrainian group are currently completely blockaded on the territory of the Azovstal metallurgical plant,” the ministry stated.

“Their only chance to save their lives is to voluntarily lay down their arms and surrender.”

There was no quick response from Kyiv to the assertion by the Russian ministry, which additionally stated 1464 Ukrainian servicemen had surrendered to date.

Moscow stated the overall variety of what it known as “irretrievable losses” suffered by Ukraine totaled 23,367 folks however didn’t present any proof and didn’t say whether or not this included solely those that had died or who had additionally been injured.