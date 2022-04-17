Mariupol close to falling as Russia issues surrender ultimatum

Mariupol, the final stronghold of Ukrainian troops within the south-east of the nation, could be very near falling.

Russian troops have given Ukrainian troopers within the space, a chilling ultimatum to “surrender or die”.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has admitted the scenario in Mariupol stays “extremely severe” however has not acknowledged that the town may fall. He warned Moscow that peace talks can be scrapped if the town’s remaining defenders have been killed.

Despite Russia’s assurances that its offensive would deal with the east of the nation, the sinking of the Moskva missile cruiser, which Russia attributes to numerous non-combat causes, has led to new assaults on targets within the capital, and in western Ukraine.

In Kharkiv, continued Russian shelling is leaving the town in ruins. More and extra individuals are attempting to flee to the west, maybe with the last word purpose of leaving the nation. Ukrainian authorities say that Fridays assault by russian forces has killed a number of and wounded over 50 folks.

Last week, the EU has introduced that it’s going to present funding and help to the prosecutors of the International Criminal Court to assist doc and gather proof of conflict crimes that Russian troops have left of their wake.