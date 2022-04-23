Mariupol evacuation ‘thwarted’ by Russian forces: City official

An tried Ukrainian evacuation of civilians from the shattered metropolis of Mariupol, the place many stay trapped, was “thwarted” by Russian forces on Saturday, a metropolis official mentioned.

“The evacuation was thwarted,” Mariupol metropolis official Petro Andryushchenko mentioned on Telegram, including that round 200 residents had gathered on the evacuation assembly level introduced by Kyiv, however Russian forces “dispersed” them.

He claimed others have been informed to board buses headed to Dukuchayevsk, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) north, which is managed by Russia.

“The people did not have the right to leave the bus,” he mentioned. Russian forces blamed “firing by [Ukrainian] nationalists at the evacuation point” for altering the vacation spot, he added.

“Once again the Russians have disrupted an evacuation,” he mentioned.

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk had earlier introduced that Ukraine would make a new attempt on Saturday to evacuate civilians from Mariupol and warned that Russian forces might attempt to arrange a parallel evacuation path to Russia.

