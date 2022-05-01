Mariupol evacuee recounts heart-stopping terror in the bunkers of Azovstal

Cowering within the labyrinth of Soviet-era bunkers far beneath the huge Azovstal metal works, Natalia Usmanova felt her coronary heart would cease she was so terrified as Russian bombs rained down on Mariupol, sprinkling her with concrete mud.

Usmanova, 37, spoke to Reuters on Sunday after being evacuated from the plant, a sprawling advanced based beneath Josef Stalin and designed with a subterranean community of bunkers and tunnels to resist assault.

“I feared that the bunker would not withstand it – I had terrible fear,” Usmanova mentioned, describing the time sheltering underground.

“When the bunker started to shake, I was hysterical, my husband can vouch for that: I was so worried the bunker would cave in.”

“We didn’t see the sun for so long,” she mentioned, talking within the village of Bezimenne in an space of Donetsk beneath the management of Russia-backed separatists round 30 km (20 miles) east of Mariupol.

She recalled the dearth of oxygen within the shelters and the worry that had gripped the lives of individuals hunkered down there.

Usmanova was amongst dozens of civilians evacuated from the plant in Mariupol, a southern port metropolis that has been besieged by Russian forces for weeks and left a wasteland.

Usmanova mentioned she joked together with her husband on the bus journey out, in a convoy agreed by the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), that they might now not must go to the rest room with a torch.

“You just can’t imagine what we have been through – the terror,” Usmanova mentioned. “I lived there, worked there all my life, but what we saw there was just terrible.”

