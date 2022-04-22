‘Mariupol is ours’: Chechen chief Kadyrov says Russia controls Azovstal plant

Ramzan Kadyrov, the pinnacle of Russia’s republic of Chechnya, stated Russia’s forces have seized full management of the Azovstal metal plant, the principle remaining Ukrainian stronghold within the besieged port metropolis of Mariupol, state information company TASS reported on Thursday.

“Mariupol is ours!… The city has been taken completely and irrevocably… The administrative building of the Azovstal metallurgical plant, which is of particular strategic importance, has been taken under control, and the entire adjacent territory has been cleared,” Kadyrov stated.

He added that the remaining Ukrainian troopers who had been sheltering within the plant alongside civilians “are blocked under thickness of concrete and iron on the territory of the plant.”

Earlier on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed victory in Mariupol and known as off an operation to storm the Azovstal metal plant.

According to Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, Russian troops had been “three to four days” away from seizing management of the plant, state information company TASS reported.

But Putin known as off the offensive. He ordered that the plant be “blocked so that even a fly can’t get in or out,” and the Ukrainians inside be supplied to put down their arms in change for amnesty.

