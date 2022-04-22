Mariupol mayor says lives of city’s trapped residents are in Putin’s hands

Russian President Vladimir Putin alone can resolve the destiny of the 100,000 civilians nonetheless trapped in Ukraine’s war-torn Mariupol, Mayor Vadym Boichenko advised Reuters on Thursday, saying that satellite tv for pc photographs of a mass grave web site have been proof Russians have been burying our bodies to attempt to disguise the demise toll.

Earlier Putin claimed victory within the battle for Mariupol after almost two months of siege that has led to probably the most intense battles of the warfare and its worst humanitarian disaster. Under heavy bombardment, residents who didn’t flee have suffered with out electrical energy, heating or water.

“It’s important to understand that the lives that are still there, they are in the hands of just one person – Vladimir Putin. And all the deaths that will happen after now will be on his hands too,” Boichenko stated in an interview.

Putin on Thursday stated Russian troops had “liberated” Mariupol, which might make it the largest metropolis to fall into Russian palms for the reason that begin of what Moscow calls a “special military operation.” Russia denies concentrating on civilians.

“There were no plans to liberate the city. It was a plan of destruction,” Boichenko stated. He estimated that 90 p.c of the southeastern port metropolis had been broken or destroyed since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

“Today at all levels, we only talk about one thing – that we need a ceasefire, we need a full evacuation of the 100,000 Mariupol residents who are prisoners of Russian forces and we need to free all the people who are at Azovstal.”

While Russian troops now management a lot of the metropolis, a contingent of Ukrainian fighters are holding out within the underground bunkers of the Azovstal metal complicated, alongside a whole lot of civilians in determined circumstances, in accordance with Ukrainian authorities.

Putin had advised the defenders to put down their weapons and give up or die.

“The soldiers are not willing to surrender, they are willing to leave only with weapons in their hands and continue defending our homeland, our Ukraine,” stated Boichenko, who grew to become mayor in 2015.

Boichenko stated he nonetheless had hope one thing might be carried out to assist these trapped within the metropolis regardless of the failure of a ceasefire settlement this week beneath which 90 buses have been meant to evacuate about 6,000 individuals.

Ceasefire offers have repeatedly fallen by, with either side buying and selling blame. Many of those that have left have fled in personal vehicles or on foot.

A small convoy was in a position to go away town on Wednesday, reaching the Ukraine-controlled metropolis of Zaporizhzhia on Thursday.

“Today was a historic event – 57 days of war, and only the first four buses left Mariupol,” Boichenko stated.

The metropolis administration believes tens of hundreds of Mariupol residents have been killed for the reason that begin of the warfare, whereas admitting the challenges of estimating an correct demise toll as preventing rages.

On Thursday, a assessment of satellite tv for pc photographs by US firm Maxar Technologies confirmed a mass grave web site simply exterior Mariupol that has expanded in latest weeks to include greater than 200 contemporary graves.

Boichenko stated the pictures have been proof Russian forces have been burying our bodies to hide the dimensions of the demise toll within the metropolis. Russia denies what Ukraine says is proof of atrocities, calling them staged.

“It’s a fact. They brought them, tipped them out and buried them. That is what they do, cynically hiding their war crimes in these mass graves,” Boichenko stated.

