Mariupol mosque sheltering 80 people shelled by Russian forces, Ukraine says

Russian forces attacking the Ukrainian port metropolis of Mariupol have shelled a mosque housing greater than 80 adults and kids, Ukraine’s overseas ministry mentioned on Saturday.

“The mosque of Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent and his wife Roxolana (Hurrem Sultan) in Mariupol was shelled by Russian invaders,” the ministry mentioned in a tweet.

“More than 80 adults and children are hiding there from the shelling, including citizens of Turkey.”

The ministry didn’t point out any casualties or say when the shelling had taken place.

Ukraine’s deputy overseas minister Emine Dzheppar tweeted late on Friday that “at this very moment, the [Russian] army is bombing” the mosque.

The besieged metropolis of Mariupol has been among the many hardest hit by Russian assaults. Russian forces bombed a maternity hospital there, injuring scores of individuals and killing three, together with one youngster, based on Ukrainian authorities.

“Besieged Mariupol is now the worst humanitarian catastrophe on the planet,” Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Friday in a tweet mentioned to point out a mass grave within the metropolis.

“1582 dead civilians in 12 days, even buried in mass graves like this one.”

On Friday, Ukraine’s overseas ministry said that Russian troops had kidnapped Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov,” cynically accusing the Mayor of ‘terrorism’,” it mentioned.

POLITICO couldn’t confirm Ukraine’s claims.