Mariupol steel works evacuation underway

The United Nations is conducting a “safe passage operation” for civilians from the Azovstal metal works within the Ukrainian metropolis of Mariupol, a spokesperson for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs says.

The operation started on April 29 and is being coordinated with the International Committee of the Red Cross, Russia and Ukraine, the spokesperson, Saviano Abreu, informed Reuters on Sunday.

He mentioned the operation arrived on the metal works on Saturday morning.

He added that no additional particulars could possibly be launched in order to not jeopardise the security of evacuees and the convoy.