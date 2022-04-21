Mariupol: Ukraine says Russia buries civilians in mass graves as Putin claims victory

The mayor of the besieged port metropolis of Mariupol mentioned that Russia’s troops are burying Ukrainian civilians killed within the battle in mass graves to cowl up “military crimes”, as Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed victory in Mariupol.

Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko mentioned that the Russians buried lots of of civilians outdoors Mariupol, accusing Moscow’s forces of “hiding the trace of their crimes and using mass graces as one of the instruments for that.”

“They are taking the bodies of the dead residents of Mariupol in trucks and throw them into those trenches. They are hiding their military crimes,” he mentioned.

Maxar Technologies, which collects and publishes satellite tv for pc imagery of Ukraine, revealed on Tuesday pictures and evaluation saying it confirmed proof of latest mass graves on the location Ukraine’s officers recognized the mass graves.

“According to recent media reports, Russian soldiers have been taking the bodies of people killed in Mariupol to this location,” Maxar mentioned in its evaluation.

“A review of our satellite images from mid-March through mid-April indicate that the expansion of the new set of graves began between March 23-26, 2022, and has continued to expand over the past couple of weeks. The graves are aligned in four sections of linear rows (measuring approximately 85 meters per section) and contain more than 200 new graves.”

Putin’s declare of victory in Mariupol

Putin claimed on Thursday a Russian victory in Mariupol and referred to as off an operation to storm the Azovstal metal plant, the primary remaining Ukrainian stronghold within the besieged port metropolis.

Mariupol has been underneath relentless bombardment for weeks. It is a strategic goal for the Russians that may enable Moscow to determine management over territory linking the Donbas in south-eastern Ukraine to annexed Crimea.

Russian forces have been just lately focusing their offensive within the port metropolis on the Azovstal metal plant, the place 1000’s of troopers and civilians sought shelter.

According to Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, Russian troops have been “three to four days” away from seizing management of the plant, state information company TASS reported.

But Putin referred to as off the offensive.

“In this case, we need to think about – I mean, we always need to think about it, but particularly in this case – we need to think about preserving the life and health of our soldiers and officers. There’s no reason to penetrate through these subterranean pathways and beneath these industrial facilities,” TASS quoted Putin as saying.

He ordered that the plant be “blocked so that even a fly can’t get in or out,” and the Ukrainians inside be provided to put down their arms in trade for amnesty.

