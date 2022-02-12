Marjorie Taylor Greene Addresses ‘Gazpacho Police’ Gaffe, Makes The Mockery Worse

Extremist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Friday addressed the dayslong mockery she acquired for her “gazpacho police” gaffe, receiving much more ridicule in response.

The conspiracy theorist used her congressional account on Twitter to try to spin the embarrassing error — through which she confused the identify of Adolf Hitler’s secret police, the Gestapo, for the chilled soup — into an assault on President Joe Biden.

“Some of us slip up a word every now and then, but Joe Biden doesn’t even know the words coming out of his mouth practically all the time,” she wrote, trotting out a well-worn right-wing speaking level concerning the president.

Greene then evoked one in all former President Donald Trump’s weirder posts on the platform, writing: “So in the famous words of some one I hold dear.. Covfefe!”

Critics doubted Greene’s clarification, with some additionally questioning why she was tweeting within the first place given how her personal account was banned in January over violations of its COVID requirements. Twitter didn’t nix her congressional account, which she continues to make use of to assault opponents.

This article initially appeared on HuffPost and has been up to date.

Related…