Marjorie Taylor Greene suggests AOC is not “smart” as she was a bartender

Marjorie Taylor Greene insinuated that fellow congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez isn’t “smart” as a result of she labored as a bartender earlier than shifting into politics—the most recent jab in a long-running feud between the Georgia Republican and the New York Democrat.

Speaking at an America First rally in assist of Texas GOP congressional major candidate Christian Collins, Greene singled out Ocasio-Cortez whereas criticizing proposals that type a part of the Democrats‘ Green New Deal, which Ocasio-Cortez has strongly supported.

Addressing the gang at Grace Woodlands church in Montgomery County, Texas, Greene questioned the place the facility will come from to supply President Joe Biden‘s formidable plans to build 500,000 charging stations for electrical automobiles throughout the nation as a part of a drive to maneuver the auto trade away from fossil gasoline.

“Where is that energy going to be created? Y’all, solar and wind,” Greene mentioned in a mocking tone.

“Come on, AOC is so much smarter than all of us, she was a bartender,” Greene mentioned, prompting laughter and cheers from the gang.

“You silly conservative Republicans, you probably have small businesses. And things like that. Shame on you independent people that know how to balance a checkbook. Everyone in Congress knows you don’t balance a checkbook, you spend as much money as possible and you just keep printing it.”

A clip of Greene’s feedback was shared on-line by the Patriot Takes Twitter account, the place it has since been considered greater than 180,000 instances.

Earlier this month, Ocasio-Cortez appeared to query Greene’s intelligence after she mistakenly referred to Capitol Police as being like the cold soup “gazpacho” as an alternative of the Gestapo, the key police of Nazi Germany, whereas discussing disputed claims that officers were “spying” on GOP lawmakers.

“At least she leads by example. She clearly banned all books from her house years ago,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted on February 9.

Greene’s remarks in Texas weren’t the primary time that Ocasio-Cortez’s previous life as a New York bartender has been introduced up in verbal sparring between the pair.

In May 2021, Ocasio-Cortez described Greene as the kind of particular person she “threw out of bars all the time” whereas discussing an apparent confrontation between the pair outdoors the House chamber.

Greene is alleged to have yelled at Ocasio-Cortez that she supported Antifa and Black Lives Matter, calling them “terrorist groups”, earlier than describing her as a “chicken” who “would not want to debate the Green New Deal” after she walked away from her.

“I used to work as a bartender. These are the sorts of folks that I threw out of bars on a regular basis,” Ocasio-Cortez advised reporters following the incident.

In a tweet responding to the remarks, Greene prompt Ocasio-Cortez has “never thrown anyone out of a bar” and that she was “too scared to talk to anyone” earlier than once more attacking the Green New Deal.

Greene added: “You’re too weak & afraid to debate me about your own socialist policy that would plunge your own constituents into poverty. You only know how to hide and play victim.”

Ocasio-Cortez has been contacted for remark.