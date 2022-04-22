Marjorie Taylor Greene testifies that she doesn’t remember expressing support for Nancy Pelosi’s execution in 2019

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia testified Thursday in Atlanta throughout a listening to difficult her candidacy for re-election.John Bazemore-Pool/Getty Images

Marjorie Taylor Greene testified about January 6 as a gaggle seeks to problem her 2022 candidacy.

“I don’t recall saying all of this,” she stated when requested about feedback accusing Pelosi of treason in 2019.

“It’s a crime punishable by death is what treason is,” she stated in 2019. “Nancy Pelosi is guilty of treason.”

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia insisted underneath oath that she doesn’t bear in mind expressing assist for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s execution in 2019.

The congresswoman’s assertion got here amidst an administrative listening to in Atlanta about whether or not she might be disqualified from serving in Congress for supporting an revolt in opposition to the United States.

Lawyers from Free Speech for the People, the group difficult Greene’s candidacy, offered the congresswoman with a print-out of a CNN article that documented Greene’s prior assist for political violence in opposition to some Democrats.

“She’s a traitor to our country, she’s guilty of treason,” Greene stated of Pelosi in a 2019 Facebook video, in accordance with CNN. “She took an oath to protect American citizens and uphold our laws. And she gives aid and comfort to our enemies who illegally invade our land. That’s what treason is. And by our law representatives and senators can be kicked out and no longer serve in our government. And it’s, uh, it’s a crime punishable by death is what treason is. Nancy Pelosi is guilty of treason.”

But requested about these feedback on the listening to on Friday, Greene insisted she had no recollection of creating these remarks.

“According to this CNN article I did,” she quipped when requested repeatedly by each the legal professionals and the decide presiding over the listening to. “I don’t recall saying all of this, but I do recall having said this about the — I totally disagree with the border issue.”

Greene additionally denied data of a number of different statements and social media posts introduced ahead by the group.

Story continues

At one level, Greene was questioning about the truth that her Facebook account appreciated a publish from a commenter stating that “a bullet to the head would be quicker” to take away Pelosi. Asked about that remark, she bashed CNN.

“You’re using a CNN article, which has lie — CNN has lied about me multiple times,” she stated, regardless of that indisputable fact that CNN provided documentation and links to the original posts of their 2021 article.

She then grinned broadly because the lawyer with Free Speech for the People repeated the query.

“I’ve had many people manage my social media account over the years, I have no idea who liked that,” she insisted. “I do not know.”

That similar CNN article is heavily cited in the group’s complaint arguing that Greene was supportive of an revolt.

Under Section 3 of Article 14 of the US Constitution, “no person” who’s taken an oath and served as a member of Congress “shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion.”

Greene had beforehand sought to dam the listening to from taking place, however a federal decide in Georgia ruled on Monday that the challenge could go forward. She is the primary member of Congress to testify underneath oath in regards to the occasions of January 6.

Read the unique article on Business Insider