Marjorie Taylor Greene Tweets ‘Today Is 1776’ After Denying 2nd Meaning Under Oath

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene posted a tweet Saturday declaring that “today and everyday is 1776” solely hours after denying below oath that she knew the time period was generally used as far-right shorthand for violent rebellion.

The publish got here the morning after the extremist Georgia Republican was repeatedly requested in regards to the time period in a courtroom listening to over whether or not she will run for reelection below the 14th Amendment, which bars elected representatives from collaborating in insurrections.

In a Georgia courtroom on Friday, Greene had been proven a video of an interview she gave to Newsmax the day earlier than the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol. Greene stated she didn’t keep in mind talking to the outlet, a tactic she used many instances when confronted on the stand with data of her previous statements.

“This is our 1776 moment,” she instructed the Newsmax host within the clip, saying that particular sentiment was shared by a lot of her GOP colleagues.

While 1776 is, in fact, a crucially necessary 12 months in American historical past, it has additionally been co-opted by far-right teams just like the Proud Boys, the extremist group behind the web retailer “1776.shop.” Some of the Trump supporters who attacked the Capitol final 12 months were pictured wearing items of clothing with “1776” featured prominently, likening protest of Trump’s election loss to revolution.

Greene instructed legal professional Andrew Celli, who represents the group of voters suing her, that she didn’t “know much about the Proud Boys.”

Greene had urged her supporters to end up the day of Jan. 6, 2021, to protest Donald Trump’s election loss. But the congresswoman claimed that she had by no means heard anyone discuss violence in reference to the protest, or that she had ever advocated for violence to realize political ends. From the stand, she stated that “1776 moment” referred to the “courage to object” to Joe Biden’s presidential election win.

The Saturday tweet was posted to Greene’s official Twitter web page; her private Twitter account was banned from the service final 12 months after she used it to hawk falsehoods in regards to the 2020 election.

