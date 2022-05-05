Mark Cuban, Pitbull, Paris Hilton’s Firm Fund This Animation App In NFT Push

Paris Hilton (left) has purchased and created NFTs and invested in a number of crypto firms.

Animation app immi launched in Apple’s App Store on Wednesday after securing investments from billionaire Mark Cuban, singer Pitbull and Paris Hilton’s 11:11 Media, the most recent in a spate of movie star investments in firms targeted on the metaverse and non-fungible tokens.

The app, which creates animations that can be utilized on social media or within the metaverse, will enable choose house owners of the favored Bored Ape Yacht Club and My Pet Hooligan NFTs to animate these characters.

The firm’s seed spherical of fundraising valued immi at $50 million, a spokesperson stated. Other traders embrace Tony Robbins, Zoom founder Eric Yuan and musician Steve Aoki.

NFTs are digital property that use blockchain know-how to report who owns a digital file, which could possibly be a picture, a video or a textual content.

Venture capital investments into NFT-focused startups have ballooned over the previous 12 months, with over $2 billion price of capital invested throughout 331 firms, in line with knowledge supplier Pitchbook.

Paris Hilton, who has purchased and created NFTs and invested in a number of cryptocurrency firms, posted a video of an animated Bored Ape NFT character to her Twitter account on Sunday.

Immi plans to launch its personal characters as NFTs, along with animating extra present NFTs sooner or later, the corporate stated.

