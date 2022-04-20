Mark McGowan in isolation as WA COVID cases grow by 8080
West Australian Premier Mark McGowan is in isolation after a member of the family examined constructive to COVID-19, because the state data 8080 new circumstances.
In a press release, McGowan mentioned he had taken a PCR check at Rockingham General Hospital, which had returned a unfavorable consequence on Wednesday morning.
“I will continue to follow the health guidelines as so many Western Australians have done during this pandemic,” he mentioned.
“I’ll be working from home for the duration of my isolation period as required.
“I would like to thank the committed staff at our testing clinics across Western Australia who are doing a vital job in detecting and monitoring the spread of COVID-19.”
McGowan mentioned he needed to acknowledge the efforts of well being staff “as we navigate our way through the height of our Omicron wave.”
“Western Australians have done such a great job of doing the right thing and following the health advice to keep the spread of the virus to a minimum and reach the soft landing we all sought to achieve,” he mentioned.
There are 39,921 energetic circumstances in WA, with 244 individuals with COVID-19 in hospital and 10 in ICU.