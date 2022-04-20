Mark McGowan in isolation as WA COVID cases grow by 8080

West Australian Premier Mark McGowan is in isolation after a member of the family examined constructive to COVID-19, because the state data 8080 new circumstances.

In a press release, McGowan mentioned he had taken a PCR check at Rockingham General Hospital, which had returned a unfavorable consequence on Wednesday morning.

WA Premier Mark McGowan has introduced he’s in isolation after a member of the family examined constructive to COVID-19. Credit:Peter de Kruijff

“I will continue to follow the health guidelines as so many Western Australians have done during this pandemic,” he mentioned.

“I’ll be working from home for the duration of my isolation period as required.