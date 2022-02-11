Mark Meadows compares Trump flushing documents to Pelosi ripping up speech

Mark Meadows, a former White House chief of workers, in contrast former President Donald Trump flushing paperwork down a bathroom to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi ripping up a duplicate of the State of the Union speech in 2020.

Meadows spoke to Newsmax on Thursday about claims in a brand new ebook that White House workers would typically discover papers clogging a bathroom and believed that the previous president was accountable.

The claims about papers in a bathroom got here after the National Archives retrieved documents from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, reportedly together with so-called “love letters” from North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

Meadows appeared to dispute the clams about paperwork in a bathroom and defended the dealing with of information through the Trump administration.

Meadows advised Newsmax’s Rob Schmitt: “When the staff secretary prepares documents, actually those documents got reviewed in the West Wing, they got signed in the West Wing,” Meadows stated.

“The staff secretary was very diligent in making sure that those documents were preserved for the federal records,” he stated. “To suggest that somehow now that this should be news is just hard to imagine.”

Meadows acknowledged the significance of the Presidential Records Act, telling Schmitt the legislation is “an important part of who we are and it’s something that we ought to take seriously.”

He then appeared to handle longstanding stories that Trump had ripped up some paperwork whereas within the White House that later needed to be put again collectively by staffers.

“When we begin speaking about this was ripped up, it was taped again collectively – clearly that was preserved – it is supposed to show some nefarious purpose however but they are going to ignore Nancy Pelosi ripping one thing up on nationwide TV behind the president,” Meadows stated.

“Those documents, I can tell you we couldn’t find those either and yet, somehow, she got a pass,” he stated.

Meadows dismissed any comparability between claims about Trump’s paperwork and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton‘s emails.

“We were very diligent in making sure that we preserved those documents, and ultimately I think the record will show that,” he stated.

Following Trump’s State of the Union deal with in 2020, Pelosi ripped up her copy of the speech and later known as it a “manifesto of mistruths.” Republicans strongly criticized Pelosi for her actions.

Claims about Trump disposing of paperwork in a White House rest room come from The New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman‘s new ebook, Confidence Man.

Disposing of Documents

Haberman told CNN on Thursday morning: “I learned that staff in the White House residence would periodically find the toilet clogged.”

“The engineer would have to come and fix it and what the engineer would find would be wads of clumped up wet, printed paper – meaning it was not toilet paper,” she stated.

Trump denied the declare when it was initially reported earlier this week, saying in a press release: “Another fake story, that I flushed papers and documents down a White House toilet, is categorically untrue and simply made up by a reporter in order to get publicity for a mostly fictitious book.”

Newsweek has requested Nancy Pelosi’s workplace for remark.