Mark Pilgrim diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer | Channel

Veteran radio and TV presenter Mark Pilgrim who has battled most cancers earlier than and Covid-19 last year, has been recognized with Stage 4 lung most cancers.

The father of two was recognized and beat aggressive Stage 3

testicular most cancers in 1988. In 2008 he suffered a extreme coronary heart assault on the

physician’s workplace that precipitated everlasting coronary heart injury.

“My pledge to you is that so long as I’ve the

power to climb the three flights of stairs on the studio and do a very good present,

I’ll be on the air, having amusing and retaining one another firm with some

good tunes”.

The Hot FM 102.7 DJ

stated, “I’m not Chuck Norris. Yes, I’m scared. I’m additionally sturdy. Both

feelings run parallel with one another. I’m below the care of unimaginable docs

and surrounded by love.”

On Saturday, in a publish on Instagram, Pilgrim stated that

“treatment hopefully starts in a few weeks” and that he is making a

pledge to himself that he’ll take time to smile and be grateful every single day.

“I’ll endeavour to be on the radio and do what I like

virtually every single day,” he wrote, and added, “in case you are going by means of an analogous

battle, know this – you aren’t alone. Let’s struggle collectively in spirit each

day”.

SEE THE FULL POST HERE: