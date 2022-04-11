Mark Wahlberg lists LA mega-mansion with glass-walled gym for $115m

There’s additionally a glass-walled gymnasium that Wahlberg trains in each morning from about 4 am, an enormous wine cellar and tasting room, well-stocked moist bars and a film theatre that makes Gold Class look pedestrian.

The Gallic-inspired mansion boasts a grand motor courtroom on the entrance and storage parking for a number of automobiles, little doubt at the moment crammed with Porsches, Rolls-Royces and Maybachs.

The astounding asking worth might be commensurate with figures for which properties of this calibre are at the moment promoting in LA, which could possibly be the motivator for the 50-year-old offloading his palatial household residence.

The Money with Jess publication helps you price range, earn, make investments and luxuriate in your cash. Sign up to get it every Sunday.