Mark Wood’s elbow injury casts spotlight on England bowling stocks
Problems mount for new-look Test crew as quickest bowler is dominated out of assault
Wood, England’s quickest bowler and the person on whom their hopes of breakthroughs might need been pinned on a sluggish floor on the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, had been a late arrival within the morning session after receiving strapping on the damage.
He bowled 4 overs with the outdated ball previous to lunch, conceding back-to-back boundaries from brief balls as West Indies’ centurion, Nkrumah Bonner, capitalised on his relative lack of utmost tempo, then retreated from the sphere for the remainder of the day after only one extra over with the brand new ball, wherein Bonner launched him over advantageous leg for the one six of his eight-hour innings.
After an injury-plagued begin to his Test profession, together with three ankle operations within the house of 12 months in 2016, Wood has loved a sustained run of health in latest instances – partly attributed to his resolution to revert to an extended, smoother run-up after a sprinter’s model method in his early years. He was England’s stand-out bowler in an in any other case dismal Ashes sequence, claiming 17 wickets at 26.64 in 4 Tests, making this the busiest winter of his 26-Test profession.
Broad and Anderson, nevertheless, aren’t anticipated to be known as up as reinforcements, with Paul Collingwood, England’s interim head coach, stating after Robinson’s damage final week that they had been “not about to panic”.
Andrew Miller is UK editor of ESPNcricinfo. @miller_cricket