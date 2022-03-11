Mark Wood’s elbow injury casts spotlight on England bowling stocks

England’s bowling issues mounted on a tricky third day of the primary Test in Antigua, as Mark Wood was all however dominated out of the assault for the rest of West Indies’ first innings after complaining of soreness in his proper elbow.

Wood, England’s quickest bowler and the person on whom their hopes of breakthroughs might need been pinned on a sluggish floor on the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, had been a late arrival within the morning session after receiving strapping on the damage.

He bowled 4 overs with the outdated ball previous to lunch, conceding back-to-back boundaries from brief balls as West Indies’ centurion, Nkrumah Bonner, capitalised on his relative lack of utmost tempo, then retreated from the sphere for the remainder of the day after only one extra over with the brand new ball, wherein Bonner launched him over advantageous leg for the one six of his eight-hour innings.

The nature of Wood’s damage shall be a selected fear for England, on condition that it was elbow soreness – later recognized as a stress fracture – that precipitated England’s different 90mph spearhead, Jofra Archer , to bear two operations in 2021, the second of which is prone to hold him out of motion at the very least till May.

After an injury-plagued begin to his Test profession, together with three ankle operations within the house of 12 months in 2016, Wood has loved a sustained run of health in latest instances – partly attributed to his resolution to revert to an extended, smoother run-up after a sprinter’s model method in his early years. He was England’s stand-out bowler in an in any other case dismal Ashes sequence, claiming 17 wickets at 26.64 in 4 Tests, making this the busiest winter of his 26-Test profession.

In Wood’s absence, it was a day of onerous toil for the remaining members of England’s assault – not least the recuperating Ben Stokes , who had not been supposed as a frontline possibility as he continues his comeback following the facet pressure that hampered his Ashes marketing campaign. In the tip, Stokes was known as upon for 28 overs, his heaviest innings workload since 2015 , and ended up being the decide of the seam assault with 2 for 42, together with the massive scalp of Jason Holder for 45 within the morning session.

Wood’s damage comes at an particularly awkward time for England’s administration, given the controversial resolution to omit each of their talismanic assault leaders, James Anderson and Stuart Broad , from this tour – ostensibly with a view to giving the less-heralded members of the bowling unit an opportunity to steer the road.

One of these, Ollie Robinson, completed the Ashes below a health cloud and was not accessible for the primary Test after succumbing to a again spasm throughout England’s solitary warm-up match. In his absence, Chris Woakes and Craig Overton – England’s most popular new-ball pairing – returned the mixed figures of 61-13-169-3 over the 2 days of West Indies’ innings, having been taken at almost 4 runs an over by West Indies’ opening pair, Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell.

With a brief turnaround between the three Tests, England might already be bracing for Wood’s absence in Barbados subsequent week – and if Robinson is just not prepared for a return, the seemingly substitute can be Lancashire’s seamer Saqib Mahmood , one other 90mph prospect, however who has but to make his Test debut.

Matt Fisher , the uncapped Yorkshire seamer, can be on the tour, whereas Warwickshire’s Liam Norwell is known to be among the many gamers on England’s reserve checklist. Matt Parkinson, the legspinner, can be amongst England’s bowling choices on tour.

Broad and Anderson, nevertheless, aren’t anticipated to be known as up as reinforcements, with Paul Collingwood, England’s interim head coach, stating after Robinson’s damage final week that they had been “not about to panic”.