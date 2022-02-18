Mark Zuckerberg still has too much control of Facebook despite putting Nick Clegg in hot seat 

Promoting Nick Clegg masks Mark Zuckerberg’s tight grip on Facebook.

Facebook has all the time been good at telling a narrative. After a whistle-blower revealed astonishing hurt brought on by the corporate’s merchandise to the psychological well being of teenagers and others internationally, the corporate modified its identify and obtained everybody speaking concerning the metaverse as a substitute. Now Mark Zuckerberg has introduced that his high coverage government, Nick Clegg, is being promoted and taking on the robust job of navigating an upcoming authorized and regulatory minefield. The new story: Zuckerberg is relinquishing management and permitting Meta Platforms Inc. (Facebook) to be steered by a subtle public-policy savant.

But this announcement is definitely doing two issues. Yes, it’s handing off a lot of Zuckerberg’s duty round coverage, relieving him of uncomfortable duties like answering to lawmakers and permitting him to give attention to constructing and monetizing the immersive world he desires us all to in the future inhabit. Zuckerberg has grown noticeably bored with apologizing for Facebook’s noxious unintended effects and has spent a lot of the previous yr in his Hawaii compound. He publicly ignored the whistle-blower’s disclosures for weeks, allowing Clegg to take these slings and arrows.

It additionally creates an phantasm that another person may take a distinct line on coverage. Why else give them extra sway? “We need a senior leader at the level of myself,” Zuckerberg wrote of Clegg in a Facebook publish on Wednesday night time.

Clegg was already probably the most senior coverage official at Facebook. He will go from reporting to Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook’s chief working officer, to reporting to each Sandberg and Zuckerberg. But Clegg was already within the room with each; this isn’t a lot a step up as shifting an inch nearer to the one that is actually within the driver’s seat.

While the founders of different profitable know-how firms like Microsoft Corp., Alphabet Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc. have stepped apart, the one that based Facebook 18 years in the past nonetheless controls 58% of voting shares and stays chairman. Shareholder makes an attempt to curb that tight grip have failed, because of a loyal board of administrators. Zuckerberg’s high lieutenants, together with Clegg, show that very same type of loyalty.

Although Clegg did play a key half in establishing Facebook’s Oversight Board, whose effectiveness continues to be being confirmed out, it’s arduous to see him utilizing his newfound place to take the corporate in a more healthy course with regulators by hashing it out with Zuckerberg. That is actually not what number of political historians keep in mind Clegg’s relationship with Prime Minister David Cameron, for whom he arguably acted extra like a sidekick than a coalition associate.(1)

What’s actually troubling for Meta is that as a way to make a hit of the metaverse, Zuckerberg might want to roll up his sleeves and dive deeply into the general public coverage work that he loathes. Already some of the urgent, new points he’s going through revolves round coverage and human conduct: There have been a number of incidents of harassment of girls on Meta’s social metaverse platform Horizon Venues, together with an incident of digital groping and considered one of digital gang rape.

Microsoft Corp. has already given a masterclass on find out how to reply: on Wednesday it introduced a collection of measures to deal with harassment by itself metaverse platforms, fully shutting down three of its most important social VR apps, together with a elegant, well-liked zone for assembly up and enjoying video games with strangers referred to as Campfire. It’s additionally turning on security bubbles for all its digital actuality guests by default, boosting moderators and robotically muting anybody who attends an occasion.

Facebook’s efforts to deal with metaverse security look tepid as compared. Following the experiences of harassment, it launched an possibility to dam avatars from coming inside a two-foot radius of a consumer’s personal avatar. Blocking instruments actually have some promise, however they’ve been trialed in gaming and could be misused as a blockade towards others. A extra critical try at establishing security as a norm can be to close down Meta’s social VR platforms — as Microsoft did — and re-design them with security in thoughts.

But there’s a scant chance that Nick Clegg will push for giant reforms like that. So lengthy as Zuckerberg maintains his present stage of management, count on the established order to proceed.

It is telling that on Wednesday Facebook additionally introduced a brand new head of public relations who had comparatively little PR expertise, however a background of engaged on competitors points on the firm. This means that publicly, Facebook is gearing as much as make an aggressive case towards antitrust regulators this yr and subsequent.

Parmy Olson is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist masking know-how. She beforehand reported for the Wall Street Journal and Forbes and is the writer of ‘We Are Anonymous.’