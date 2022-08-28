Mark Zuckerberg “Underqualified” To Run Metaverse, Says Elon Musk’s Ex Grimes

Grimes has beforehand dated Elon Musk. (File)

Washington:

Seems like Canadian singer-songwriter and report producer Grimes shouldn’t be satisfied if Mark Zuckerberg is certified sufficient to run the Metaverse.

According to Page Six, she expressed her disdain over the tech mogul’s plans to increase the corporate previously often known as Facebook right into a metaverse pioneer. Grimes feels that he is “wildly under-qualified” to steer the ship.

Grimes, who has beforehand dated Elon Musk, slammed the Facebook founder’s Metaverse avatar by taking to Twitter and writing, “If Zuck ‘oversees the Metaverse’ it is dead and people who care about art and culture are building something else. Also this is bad art,”

She had additionally shared the picture of Mr Zuckerberg’s metaverse avatar and referring to it, Grimes wrote, “The quality of this image alone speaks to how wildly under-qualified he is to build alternate reality, literally every indie game looks better.”

Mark Zuckerberg directed a companywide shift towards the metaverse final fall, going so far as to rebrand Facebook’s company title to Meta, because the embattled social media platform contends with a sequence of scandals over its enterprise practices and inner insurance policies.

The picture Grimes talked about had been posted by Mr Zuckerberg on Facebook final week nevertheless, the response it acquired was removed from what he had hoped. Just days later, he shared a unique model of the avatar.

As per Page Six, Mr Zuckerberg wrote, “I know the photo I posted earlier this week was pretty basic, it was taken very quickly to celebrate a launch. The graphics in Horizon are capable of much more, even on headsets, and Horizon is improving very quickly.”

