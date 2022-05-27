Marlboro woman assaulted while gardening her yard; Police searching for suspect

MARLBORO — A lady was assaulted by man whereas gardening her yard in Marlboro on Thursday.

Police have known as the assault “random” and say that suspect ran away after she screamed. The assault occurred on Liberty Street.

The lady didn’t endure any main accidents within the assault.

The suspect remains to be on the run and was final seen heading in the direction of the Water Street space. Police released a picture of the person they consider is the suspect.

Anyone with info is requested to contact police at 508-485-1212.