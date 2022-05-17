Marsh keeps Delhi on course for playoffs

An clever innings by Mitch Marsh, his second successive half-century, has earned Delhi Capitals back-to-back victories for the primary time this season and maintained their adjustments of constructing the Indian Premier League playoffs.

The Australian made 63 off 48 balls with three sixes as Delhi complied 7-159 off their 20 overs.

David Warner was out to the primary ball of the match, however performed his half with a surprising catch as Punjab Kings had been restricted to 9-142 giving Capitals victory by 17 runs.

Victory of their remaining match will assure Delhi a playoff place however Kings want an inconceivable set of outcomes.

Marsh made simply the very best rating within the match, beginning brutally within the powerplay, then pacing himself as wickets fell on a tough pitch in Mumbai.

“My mindset was to get as many as I can in the powerplay before it starts turning,” mentioned Marsh “For the last 18 months, I’ve had that mentality in the powerplay.

“You can by no means decide a wicket till each groups bat on it. I walked off considering we left a pair on the market. But it turned and 160 wound up being sufficient.”

Warner was due to start as non-striker but swapped with Safraz Khan when he saw Liam Livingstone was opening. However, he drove loosely at the Englishman’s first ball and was caught at backward point.

Marsh replaced him and soon changed the tone driving his fifth and sixth balls, delivered by South African pacer Kagisho Rabada, for sixes.

The pair brought up the 50 in the fifth over but after Khan fell for 32 off 16 runs became harder to come by. Livingston (3-37) returned and had Rishad Pant stumped for seven a ball after hitting the spinner for six.

Marsh then perished on the mid-wicket boundary pulling Rabada.

Kings began well with Jonny Bairstow making a 15-ball 28 but with Shardul Thakur taking 4-36 and the spinners bowling tightly the rate began to climb.

A 34-ball 44 by Jitesh Sharma kept them in the game but, just as Delhi began to worry, Warner, running in from the boundary, took a brilliant catch diving forward to dismiss him off Thakur and end Kings’ challenge.

“In lengthy tournaments like this, it is about peaking on the proper time,” said Marsh. “I feel over the past week or 10 days, we have performed some actually good cricket and that is a extremely good signal. We’ve bought another to go. We know if we win that, we’ll be within the finals and we can provide it an actual good shake.”