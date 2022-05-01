Marsh on fire but Stoinis has last word

Mitch Marsh has hit three fours and three sixes off simply 20 balls however it was not sufficient to safe victory for Delhi Capitals within the Indian Premier League.

Delhi had been struggling on 2-13 on Sunday, after dropping openers Prithvi Shaw (5) and David Warner (3) cheaply, in response to Lucknow Super Giants’ 3-195 when Marsh launched his counterattack.

At the opposite finish, Rishabh Pant hit seven fours and a six to attain 44 off 30 balls.

Pant was finally bowled by participant of the match Mohsin Khan, whose 4 wickets value simply 16 runs.

The pair placed on 60 runs off solely 25 balls to resurrect Delhi’s hopes, helped by some horrendous Lucknow fielding.

Marsh, who solely returned to the facet for Thursday’s victory over Kolkata after being pressured into hospital with a Covid an infection, was caught within the eighth over.

Lalit Yadav quickly adopted however the Super Giants’ fielders then dropped three catches and missed two run-out alternatives to permit Delhi to creep nearer to Lucknow’s complete.

The ultimate over started with Delhi requiring 21 runs to win and Axar Patel, who ended on 42 not out, main the cost.

But Marcus Stoinis, who had earlier scored 17 not out off 16 balls for Lucknow, held his nerve and restricted Delhi to only 14 runs.

Captain Lokesh Rahul had earlier scored 77 off 51 balls to assist Lucknow attain 3-195 of their 20 overs after selecting to bat first.

Lucknow’s third consecutive win strikes them to second within the desk with 14 factors from 10 video games. Delhi are sixth, with eight factors from 9 matches.

With AP