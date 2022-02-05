Martha Kalifatidis’ stunning first photo shoot for PrettyLittleThing

Martha Kalifatidis’ first marketing campaign for a significant vogue retailer is significantly attractive – and followers of the previous actuality star are loving it.

Former Married At First Sight star turned influencer Martha Kalifatidis has appeared in her first picture shoot for main retailer PrettyLittleThing.

Martha was named because the model’s Australian ambassador final yr in a deal rumoured to be value 5 figures.

She’s now launched her first edit for the style label’s Summer 2022 assortment, with Martha taking inspiration from previous European holidays.

The “flirty” appears to be like embody a horny inexperienced jumpsuit that includes a cut-out part over the abs, in addition to an off-the-should white ruched mini-dress.

“I’m so excited to share my first edit for PrettyLittleThing,” Martha stated in an announcement.

“Inspired by my summers spent on the Mediterranean in Europe – I hope to encourage everyone to step outside their comfort zone and have fun with their summer looks with outfits that will see you through from brunch to bar.”

The appears to be like can be found to buy now by way of PrettyLittleThing’s web site.

Martha additionally shared an array of the significantly attractive snaps on her Instagram account the place her 632,000 followers have been fast to flood them with feedback.

“You look insane,” one wrote, as others labelled the photographs “fire”.

Many posted streams of flame emojis, as one declared: “Martha you are epic.”

In November it was revealed Martha had signed an envoy cope with PrettyLittleThing reportedly value 5 figures.

Announcing her new position, Martha credited now fiance Michael Brunelli for touchdown the deal and cheekily warned him to organize for a gruelling six months of labor forward.

“Can we hear it for @mbrunelli who will be taking photos of my ‘fits for the next 6 months,” she wrote on an Instagram Stories publish.

“I’m pretty shameless if you can’t tell and poor bruiser dies inside. We love a supportive man.”

Martha and Michael fell in love after being paired collectively whereas filming the 2019 season of Married At First Sight.

The couple turned engaged in December after greater than three years of courting, with Michael proposing with a custom-made emerald-cut diamond ring.

Martha and Michael ended the yr with a lavish abroad vacation within the US and Mexico, nonetheless, a couple of days after returning to Australia examined optimistic to coronavirus.

Martha shared how the diagnosis left her with “weird, ugly” symptoms and her lose her sense of smell.

She additionally warned followers to not try to catch Covid because it may nonetheless be extreme even for those who have been vaccinated.

“Covid sucks, it is so f***ing sh*t,” Martha stated throughout an Instagram story video.

“It’s kind of like cold and flu symptoms and tonsillitis and gastro all in one. Michael actually got hit really hard.”

Martha stated signs included a sore throat, chest burning, nausea, vomiting, fever and chills.