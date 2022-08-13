Maruti Suzuki announces ‘Freedom Service Carnival’ for customers

Maruti Suzuki has introduced that its Freedom Service Carnival is reside for purchasers until twenty first August and is on the market throughout all 4,300 service stations throughout the nation.

Maruti can be providing a doorstep facility with specifically designed service on-wheel workshops. This service is presently practical in a number of cities all through India. There can be Maruti Suzuki Road Service that gives emergency assist to clients which were left stranded as a result of their automobile broke down. The service guys include important instruments and spares in order that the automobile will be repaired and restored on the aspect of the highway itself.

The producer is thought for its largest service and dealership community that’s unfold by means of the nation. Then there may be the comparatively reasonably priced price of service and spare components. Their autos have additionally confirmed to be fairly dependable. Because of all these causes, the Maruti Suzuki continues to guide the Indian automotive business with the very best gross sales figures.

Maruti Suzuki additionally launched the Swift S-CNG lately within the Indian market. It is the ninth automobile in Maruti’s line-up to get the S-CNG variant. Apart from the Swift, there may be Maruti Suzuki provides Alto, WagonR, Celerio, Dzire, Ertiga, Eeco, Super Carry and Tour-S with S-CNG expertise.

