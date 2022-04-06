Maruti Suzuki recalls 20,000 units of Eeco to fix this problem

Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday knowledgeable that it has issued recall orders for round 20,000 models of Maruti Eeco van with a view to repair an incorrect making of the wheel rim measurement. In a regulatory submitting, Maruti Suzuki mentioned it was discovered throughout routine inspection that the presumably affected models could have had incorrect wheel rim measurement marked.

The recall covers Maruti Suzuki Eeco models manufactured between July 19 and October 5 of 2021. During the recall course of, the possibly affected models could be inspected and if a fault is discovered, the issue could be rectified. “”This challenge has no implication on efficiency, security or atmosphere,” Maruti additional knowledgeable, including that house owners of those models will probably be reached out to within the coming time.

If somebody owns an Eeco mannequin which can probably have this fault, she or he would want to take the automobile to a licensed Maruti workshop. Alternatively, prospects may go online to the corporate web site and fill in a type with the chassis quantity to confirm if their explicit automotive requires an inspection.

