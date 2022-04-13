Maruti Suzuki says India’s mandatory six airbags proposal will hurt sales

The nation’s plan to make six airbags necessary in passenger autos will make them costlier and damage gross sales by driving out a bit of potential consumers, Maruti Suzuki’s chairman RC Bhargava instructed Reuters. The transfer will put extra strain on firms that already fighting excessive prices of uncooked supplies driving car costs, he added.

The authorities had launched a draft proposal in January mandating six air baggage in all passenger vehicles manufactured from October 1. The draft guidelines are part of a collection of street security measures being taken by the authorities, and are but to be finalised.

This comes on high of already declining gross sales of small vehicles as a result of pandemic and addition of six airbags will solely enhance their prices, additional hurting their gross sales whereas large and costly vehicles proceed to develop. “This will hurt the growth of the small car market and the smaller and poorer people, who cannot afford the more expensive cars,” Bhargava mentioned.

It is already necessary to offer driver and entrance passenger airbags in all vehicles manufactured within the nation. Addition of one other 4 airbags will enhance the price by ₹17,600, based on auto market information supplier JATO Dynamics. Cost could possibly be even larger in some instances as firms might want to make engineering modifications to the automobile’s construction, JATO India’s President Ravi Bhatia famous. “The damage will be significant at the lower end of the market where there is huge price sensitivity,” he added.

India sees many deaths on account of street accidents with greater than 133,000 individuals killed in 355,000 street accidents within the nation in 2020, authorities information confirmed. Car passengers accounted for 13% of deaths. Thus, transport ministry is agency on its plans and is pushing automakers to conform to the foundations, Reuters reported, citing sources.

