Maruti Suzuki sees marginal increase in production in January

Production of Maruti Suzuki’s passenger autos stood at 1,57,668 models final month as towards 1,56,439 models produced in January of 2021.

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) has reported a marginal enhance in manufacturing final month because the auto main produced a complete of 1,61,383 models as in comparison with 1,60,975 models produced in January of 2021. The scarcity of digital parts had a minor affect on the corporate’s manufacturing actions final month, it stated in a press release.

Total manufacturing of passenger autos stood at 1,57,668 models final month as towards 1,56,439 models produced in January of 2021. Production of mini vehicles akin to Alto and S-Presso fashions stood at 23,321 models final month as in comparison with 27,665 models within the year-ago interval. Manufacturing of compact vehicles together with WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Baleno, and Dzire rose to 87,165 models from 86,282 models within the year-ago interval.

Likewise, manufacturing of utility autos akin to Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, and XL6 elevated to 33,550 models final month from 29,199 models within the corresponding month of 2021. The firm additionally reported a drop within the manufacturing of Eeco vans at 10,587 models final month as in comparison with 11,769 models in January of 2021.

Further, the manufacturing of Maruti’s gentle business automobile Super Carry declined to three,715 models final month as towards 4,536 models within the year-ago month.

Maruti Suzuki additionally reported a decline in total vehicles sales final month because it bought a complete of 154,379 models, down from its January 2021 gross sales file of 160,752 models. The automaker claimed that this slight drop in gross sales is because of the provide chain disaster, particularly the microchip scarcity that has hit the trade.

The firm bought 128,924 models of passenger vehicles within the home market final month, down from 139,002 models recorded in the identical month a yr in the past. However, its export numbers shot as much as 17,937 models in January this yr from 12,445 models registered in the identical month of 2021.

