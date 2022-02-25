Masi got death threats after F1 finale

Michael Masi, the Australian official accused of denying Lewis Hamilton an eighth world championship, obtained loss of life threats following final season’s contentious Abu Dhabi finale, in accordance with Christian Horner.

Red Bull workforce principal Horner additionally took purpose at Formula One for abandoning F1 race director Masi, and stated the Australian’s household had additionally been focused by fanatics.

Horner’s feedback on Friday come a day after world champion Max Verstappen accused the game’s rulers of “throwing Masi under the bus” following his current dismissal.

Masi was faraway from his submit by the FIA after his dealing with of a late security automobile interval which afforded Verstappen the prospect to beat Hamilton to the championship on the final lap at December’s season-ending grand prix.

But Horner stated: “The lack of support that was shown to Michael was disappointing, especially at a time when mental health is so prevalent.

“To hear that his household and he obtained loss of life threats is just not proper.

“An awful lot of pressure was put on the FIA to deal with him. And I made it clear in last week’s meeting in London that there should have been more support for him. I was disappointed that nobody shared that opinion.

“I’ve had an alternate with Michael to want him effectively. But the entire expertise was very, very robust for him.”

Verstappen will open his championship defence in Bahrain on March 20.

But did Horner feel his driver’s maiden title was tainted by the events of Abu Dhabi?

“In the UK media, so much has been product of it as a result of Lewis is clearly a British driver, however I actually do not suppose so,” he stated.

“Max was the excellent driver final 12 months. He had dangerous luck and issues did not at all times go his means, too.

“It is too easy to get hung up on one event, and so much has been written about the safety car in Abu Dhabi.

“But, once more, tactically as a workforce we made the fitting selections. Mercedes left Lewis out on a 44-lap outdated set of tyres and he was at all times going to be uncovered at a restart.

“There was no gift for Max either. Lewis didn’t expect him to overtake where he did.

“When Max threw it down the within into the hairpin, you would see it caught Lewis utterly unawares. He left the door open.”

Hamilton has been joined at Mercedes by rising British star George Russell and Horner has predicted the young driver’s arrival will provide rival team boss Toto Wolff with a problem.

“Lewis goes to be massively motivated this season,” added Horner.

“But he will have extra competitors internally as a result of he is bought a hungry aggressive younger team-mate who’s going to be snapping at his ankles.

“Life is not going to be getting easier for him, that’s for sure.

“George goes to be a giant issue this 12 months. He has been blisteringly fast in all of the junior classes, he is one of many standout skills and coping with his drivers will give Toto a headache this 12 months.”