Masi made ‘human error’ in F1 finale: FIA

Race director Michael Masi made a human error however acted in good religion when underneath immense strain from each Mercedes and Red Bull throughout final 12 months’s championship-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Formula One chiefs have dominated.

The FIA, Formula One’s governing physique, lastly printed its report into final season’s controversial race on Saturday, having determined that Masi, who has since misplaced his job, did make an error on the finish of the race.

Max Verstappen took the title from Lewis Hamilton’s grasp after Masi allowed solely 5 drivers to un-lap themselves within the closing levels of the season finale.

The FIA described Masi’s motion as a “human error” earlier than concluding that the outcomes of the race can not be modified, successfully reaffirming Red Bull’s Verstappen because the 2021 world champion.

The FIA delivered its verdict on the eve of the brand new marketing campaign in Bahrain, 97 days after the contentious race.

In a press release, the FIA mentioned: “The Race Director called the safety car back into the pit lane without it having completed an additional lap as required by the Formula One Sporting Regulations (Article 48.12).

“It was obvious from the evaluation that there may very well be totally different interpretations of Article 48.12 and Article 48.13 of the Formula One Sporting Regulations, and that this seemingly contributed to the utilized process.

“It was also considered that the decisions regarding the safety car at the end of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix likely took into account previous discussions that made clear the Formula One Stakeholders (FIA, Formula One, teams and drivers) preference to end races under green flag racing conditions, rather than behind a safety car, when safe to do so.

“In mixture with the target to complete underneath inexperienced flag racing circumstances utilized all through the 2021 season, the report finds that the race director was performing in good religion and to the very best of his information given the tough circumstances, notably acknowledging the numerous time constraints for selections to be made and the immense strain being utilized by the groups.

“The process of identifying lapped cars has up until now been a manual one and human error led to the fact that not all cars were allowed to un-lap themselves.”