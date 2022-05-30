Masina provisionally re-elected ANC Ekurhuleni chairperson, with 19 votes still to be counted | News24

Mzwandile Masina was provisionally re-elected because the chairperson of the ANC in Ekurhuleni.

Masina’s complete management slate was elected to loud cheers on Sunday evening.

Protests and allegations about department exclusions dominated the lead-up to the convention.

Following hours of delays and arguments about credentials, Mzwandile Masina was provisionally re-elected as regional chief on the ANC convention in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng.

Masina beat his rival and former regional treasurer, Doctor Xhakaza.

Masina received 163 votes; Xhakaza obtained 151 votes.

The election was shut, with Masina main by a small margin. It might, nevertheless, change if votes, which have been put aside due to disputes, are counted and alter the result.

Nineteen quarantined ballots have been put aside.

These ballots can be counted as soon as disputes concerning the participation of the delegates are resolved.

The setting apart of those votes means the election might nonetheless swing both means – for Xhakaza or Masina.

This can be Masina’s third time period as a regional chief. He stated no guidelines within the ANC precluded members from being nominated a number of occasions to serve in a management function.

Because of the combating that preceded the occasion, the convention was described by Gauteng’s provincial chairperson, David Makhura, as a “war zone”.

Voting on Sunday was delayed by hours, leaving little room for dialogue about ANC insurance policies and commissions.

Delegates argued about allegations of bogus delegates on Saturday evening into Sunday morning.

Nominations solely happened within the afternoon.

Others elected, together with Masina, embrace Thembinkosi “TK” Nciza as regional secretary.

Nciza is the one candidate who a vote change might not affect as soon as the ultimate tally of votes has been finalised.

Other elected candidates embrace Jongizizwe Dlabathi, as deputy chairperson, deputy regional secretary Moipone Mhlongo, and regional treasurer Sello Skhokho.

