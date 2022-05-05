Mask mandate confusion: Your kid still needs to wear a mask in school – for now | News24

Pupils line as much as get a temperature examine at Monde Primary School in Ekhuruleni.

Interim rules printed within the authorities gazette don’t exempt kids from carrying masks in school.

But a well being division assertion indicated that kids wouldn’t be required to put on masks indoors.

The division introduced the interim rules late on Wednesday evening.

A Department of Health assertion that schoolchildren are exempt from complying with rules associated to the carrying of face masks, has created a lot confusion.

In the assertion on Wednesday evening, the division stated that, by way of interim rules printed within the authorities gazette on Wednesday, face masks have to be worn in all indoor public locations.

But it added:

This doesn’t apply to kids in school.

“With regards to wearing a face mask, a person must, when entering and being inside an indoor public place, wear a face mask. This does not apply to children at school. Again, under these limited regulations, no person may use any form of public transport unless wearing a face mask,” the division’s assertion learn.

The gazette, nonetheless, didn’t include any clauses to point such an exemption.

Instead, it contained a subsection that said that every one fundamental training establishments had been exempt from complying with rules associated to indoor gatherings.

Department of Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga stated the well being division would wish to supply readability on the rules. Until then, he stated, the division will observe the gazetted rules.

News24 contacted the Department of Health for readability, however it didn’t reply on the time of publication.

After the nationwide state of catastrophe fell away final month, colleges had been exempt from various rules, together with the screening of employees and pupils, and the reporting of constructive instances to well being and training authorities. Pupils and employees had been permitted to take away masks in open areas and weren’t required to implement one-metre bodily distancing, however they had been required to put on masks indoors.

Only kids below the age of six years will not be required to put on masks.

The nation is experiencing a rise in Covid-19 infections, and most of the constructive instances have been recorded within the 10 to 14-year age group.

