Mask Mandate For Massachusetts Schools Ending February 28

BOSTON (CBS) – The statewide masks requirement for Ok-12 faculties in Massachusetts will likely be lifted on February 28, Governor Charlie Baker and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) introduced Wednesday.

“The reason we are taking the mask mandate off is we do believe between our testing infrastructure, our vaccination programs, our data and the guidance we’ve gotten from a lot of people we’ve talked to in the public health community is there is a consequence at this point for keeping kids in masks, and we think we should move beyond that,” Baker stated in the course of the announcement on the State House.

DESE stated in a press release the choice was made “in consultation with infectious disease physicians, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, and other medical experts.”

“We are relieved to now be in a place where we can provide young people additional relief from COVID-19 restrictions so they can continue to move towards normalcy in the classroom,” stated Education Commissioner Jeff Riley.

The masks mandate for all licensed youngster care suppliers can even finish on February 28. The Department of Early Education and Care can have extra data for these applications subsequent week.

Students will nonetheless be required to put on masks on all college buses as a result of that may be a federal order. COVID testing can even proceed. If college students take a look at optimistic, they may nonetheless be required to put on a masks once they return to highschool, primarily based on DESE’s protocols.

Winter break for Massachusetts faculties begins the week of February 21. Riley stated at-home exams given to college students and lecturers will hopefully flag any COVID circumstances following that break because the masks mandate ends.

“I think we’ve tried over the course of the last couple years to take seriously the fact that this is something we’re going to be dealing with for an extended period of time,” Baker stated. “I think it’s going to be important for all of us to understand this is something we’re going to have to incorporate into the way we live.”

According to DESE, 42 public schools have been given approval to raise their masks mandates as of Wednesday. That’s as a result of at the very least 80-percent of all college students and workers at these faculties have been vaccinated, which is the state’s threshold for eradicating the masks.

With the mandate lifted, college districts will not must request a waiver. DESE stated masking in faculties will now be a “community choice.”

A spokesperson for the Massachusetts Teachers Association stated the union is towards dropping the masks mandate, saying it’s too quickly to finish the requirement.

As for varsity sports activities, the MIAA isn’t overseen by DESE. Riley stated that division will likely be making some statements sooner or later about what’s going to occur with athletes and masks.