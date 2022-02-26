Mask rules loosened as Victoria records 5874 cases, 15 deaths
Victoria recorded 5874 new COVID-19 instances and 15 deaths on Saturday, as some restrictions on masks carrying and mandates to make money working from home had been scrapped in a single day.
There at the moment are 281 individuals in hospital with the virus in Victoria, with 5 on ventilators and 43 in intensive care.
Of the brand new instances reported throughout the state, 2086 had been confirmed by PCR exams, whereas 3788 had been self-reported from speedy antigen exams. More than 17,628 PCR exams outcomes had been returned on Friday.
There at the moment are 40,968 lively coronavirus instances throughout the state.
COVID-19 restrictions eased in Victoria at 11.59pm on Friday, rescinding the order to work or research from house the place doable.
Masks at the moment are solely required in sure settings, together with on public transport, in experience share autos, in hospitals and indoor areas at care amenities. Those employed in hospitality, retail, courts, justice and correctional amenities, and at occasions with greater than 30,000 individuals should nonetheless put on masks.
Primary faculty college students from grade 3 to grade 6 and employees at early childhood centres and first faculties are additionally required to proceed carrying masks indoors.
In additional adjustments, restrictions on elective surgical procedure will raise on Monday, with public hospitals capable of resume all surgical procedure, with capability to be based mostly on workers availability.