Mask rules loosened as Victoria records 5874 cases, 15 deaths

Victoria recorded 5874 new COVID-19 instances and 15 deaths on Saturday, as some restrictions on masks carrying and mandates to make money working from home had been scrapped in a single day.

There at the moment are 281 individuals in hospital with the virus in Victoria, with 5 on ventilators and 43 in intensive care.

Masks off: Restrictions round mask-wearing have loosened in Victoria Credit:Chris Hopkins

Of the brand new instances reported throughout the state, 2086 had been confirmed by PCR exams, whereas 3788 had been self-reported from speedy antigen exams. More than 17,628 PCR exams outcomes had been returned on Friday.

There at the moment are 40,968 lively coronavirus instances throughout the state.