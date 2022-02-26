Mask rules loosened as Victoria records 5874 cases, 15 deaths

Victoria recorded 5874 new COVID-19 circumstances and 15 deaths on Saturday, as some restrictions on masks sporting and mandates to earn a living from home have been scrapped in a single day.

There are actually 281 folks in hospital with the virus in Victoria, with 5 on ventilators and 43 in intensive care.

Masks off: Restrictions round mask-wearing have loosened in Victoria Credit:Chris Hopkins

Of the brand new circumstances reported throughout the state, 2086 have been confirmed by PCR exams, whereas 3788 have been self-reported from fast antigen exams. More than 17,628 PCR exams outcomes have been returned on Friday.

There are actually 40,968 energetic coronavirus circumstances throughout the state.