Masks not mandatory yet, says Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope

Mumbai: Maharashtra well being minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday clarified that the state has not made masks obligatory in public locations, even because the state has seen a spike in instances previously week and recorded over 1,000 instances three days in a row.

“The Covid-19 task force met this week and it was decided to appeal to the citizens to use masks both in crowded places as well as closed places like buses, trains, schools and offices. This is an appeal and we have not made masks compulsory till now,” Tope stated in Pune.

On Friday, further chief secretary (public well being) Pradeep Vyas wrote a letter to district collectors stating that districts ought to enhance testing instantly, and be certain that the proportion of RT-PCR checks was no less than 60%. “Mask in closed public spaces like trains, buses, cinemas, auditoriums, offices, hospitals, colleges, schools is a must,” he wrote.

Tope clarified that that the phrase “must” had created confusion and added that the federal government was making an enchantment to the folks, and had not made masks obligatory as of now.

He additional stated that there was no motive to panic because the surge was confined to particular districts together with Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Thane, Palghar and Raigad.

“There has been some increase in positive cases in limited cluster areas like Mumbai, Pune, Thane, and Palghar districts, leading to the hike in India’s active cases. Thus, we appeal to the public to wear masks in areas of surge. Masks should be worn in closed spaces like buses, schools, railways, and offices. This is not mandatory, therefore no fine is imposed. . As per now, it is an appeal to the people to wear masks,” stated Tope.

“Despite the surge in cases, there are hardly any hospitalization cases. Patients are getting well within eight days due to their immunity. We will study this situation for the next 15-20 days and then take a decision on whether to make masks mandatory or not,” Tope stated.

The Union authorities on Friday directed 5 states, together with Maharashtra, which had been reporting an increase in Covid-19 instances to take immediate steps in monitoring new clusters and cling to the Centre’s five-fold technique of test-track-treat-vaccinate and guarantee Covid-appropriate behaviour.

In a letter addressed Vyas, Union well being secretary Rajesh Bhushan identified {that a} rise was noticeable within the state’s weekly positivity fee from 1.5% to three.1% previously week and that its “higher contribution to lndia’s cases [indicated] a possibility of a localized spread of infection”.

Vyas, in flip, wrote to district collectors asking that Covid-19 testing be elevated. The shortfall within the variety of weekly checks performed was a “major point of concern,” he wrote. It was on this letter that Vyas stated masks had been a “must” in public locations.

“After seeing a sustained decline in the number of Covid-19 cases in the state over the last couple of months, cases have started slowly but steadily increasing and the daily cases have crossed 1,000 for the first time after 3 months on 1 June, 2022. Currently, Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Thane are seeing a surge in Covid-19 cases but with positivity rate increasing in other districts. We can expect an increase in cases in other districts as well. In the last week, as many as nine districts have shown growth in the number of new cases as compared to the week preceding that. In view of this, steps will need to be taken to keep the surge under control and to keep hospital admissions to minimum,” Vyas’ letter learn.

On Friday, the state noticed a single-day spike of 1,134 Covid-19 instances, up from 1,045 on Thursday; Mumbai, which reported 763 contemporary instances, accounts for a bulk of energetic instances within the state. The state’s each day check positivity fee was 9.74% on Friday, and 26,285 checks had been performed within the previous 24-hour interval.

Even as there was spike, use of masks amongst residents in most components of the state together with Pune has fallen drastically with barely anybody seen carrying them in malls, cinema theatre and different business locations.

Considering the low compliance of masks tips within the state, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar final week had stated that masks could also be made obligatory if the spike in instances continued.

The masks mandate was eliminated beginning April 1. Before this, any individual discovered not carrying a masks in public locations was fined ₹200.