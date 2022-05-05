Masks to stay as govt announces limited Covid-19 regulations before current ones expire | News24

The Department of Health has introduced restricted rules for implementation with impact from Thursday, which require the general public to nonetheless put on a face masks.

The earlier remaining restrictions, initially imposed below the nationwide state of catastrophe had been because of expire at midnight.

President Cyril Ramaphosa introduced the tip of the nationwide state of catastrophe on Covid-19 in April.

The Department of Health has introduced restricted rules with impact from Thursday, simply an hour earlier than the remaining restrictions had been because of expire at midnight.

The rules, that are in impact from Thursday, have emphasised the general public will nonetheless be required to put on a face masks when coming into and being inside an indoor public place. However, this doesn’t apply to kids at college.

“Again, under these limited regulations, no person may use any form of public transport unless wearing a face mask,” the division introduced in a press release on Wednesday night.

READ | Covid-19: Govt on alert for new variants as fifth wave approaches

For any indoor and outside gatherings, a most of fifty% of a venue’s capability could also be occupied offered attendees are vaccinated towards Covid-19 and produce a legitimate vaccination certificates.

“Alternatively, attendees must produce a valid negative Covid-19 test result not older than 72 hours prior to the date of the gathering.

“If complying with this indoor gathering requirement just isn’t potential, then attendance shall be restricted to 1 000 individuals or 50% of the capability, whichever is smaller, whereas the attendance at an out of doors gathering shall be restricted to 2 000 individuals or 50% of the capability, whichever is smaller,” it added.

The previous remaining restrictions, initially imposed under the national state of disaster, were due to expire at midnight.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the end of the national state of disaster in April.

The termination of the state of disaster dismantled the legal authority under which mass gatherings were banned and masks were mandated on public transport and in public-access buildings.

A set of “transitional measures” were kept in place until Wednesday, but were set to automatically lapse after 30 days.

The Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla has extended the period for public comments on health regulations relating to the Surveillance and Control of Notifiable Medical Conditions; Public Measures in Points of Entry; Management of Human Remains and Environmental Health by three months. The new closing date for submission of comments is 5 July.

Never miss a story. Choose from our vary of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.