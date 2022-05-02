Mason Crosby and new Packers punter recreate scene from ‘Step Brothers,’ build terrible bunk beds

Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) smiles after making the game-winning discipline objective to beat the Dallas Cowboys in an NFL divisional playoff soccer recreation Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. The Packers gained 34-31.

It seems new Packers punter Pat O’Donnell and fellow Packers specialist Mason Crosby are getting alongside fairly effectively. You might say they … yep, simply turned greatest buddies.

The duo recreated a scene from well-liked 2008 comedy “Step Brothers,” enjoying the roles of characters made well-known by Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly, and posted the outcome on social media.

With some spliced-in footage from the film itself that includes Mary Steenburgen and Richard Jenkins, Crosby and O’Donnell common bunk beds — poorly — en path to inevitable mishap.

The pair additionally added a humorous postscript by which the 37-year-old Crosby insisted that the 31-year-old O’Donnell sleep in his jersey. “It’s what we do here” in Green Bay, Crosby defined. O’Donnell performed eight seasons with the Chicago Bears earlier than signing a two-year deal within the offseason.

Perhaps we must always have recognized this was coming when O’Donnell stated he’d mainly already grow to be greatest buddies with Crosby since signing, moving into the Crosby family’s basement to start.

There’s a lot room for actions! But maybe not fairly sufficient for organized staff actions (OTAs), which kick into gear later in May.

JR Radcliffe could be reached at (262) 361-9141 or jradcliffe@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JRRadcliffe.

Our subscribers make this reporting attainable. Please think about supporting native journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article initially appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Mason Crosby, new Packers punter recreate ‘Step Brothers’ perfectly