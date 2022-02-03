Mason Greenwood’s Arrest Was A Factor In Jesse Lingard’s Failed Move, Says Manchester United Boss Ralf Rangnick | Football News

Manchester United interim supervisor Ralf Rangnick stated Thursday that Mason Greenwood’s arrest and suspension by the membership was an element within the choice to maintain Jesse Lingard at Old Trafford. Greenwood was arrested on Sunday over the alleged rape and assault of a younger lady. While nonetheless in custody, the 20-year-old was additional arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill. United began Rangnick’s pre-match press convention by saying the German wouldn’t take any questions on Greenwood, who was launched on bail on Wednesday, whereas a police investigation was ongoing.

Rangnick insisted United had a “normal” week of coaching forward of Friday’s FA Cup fourth spherical match in opposition to Middlesbrough regardless of the Greenwood distractions.

“Obviously, I suppose, it was a topic within the team but they’re all human beings and Mason was part of the group until before we had our break,” Rangnick stated.

“But, as I said, it was a good week of training. We could train under normal circumstances and we are looking forward to the game tomorrow.”

Rangnick stated Greenwood’s unavailability performed a job within the choice to maintain Lingard, who needed to go away earlier than the switch window closed on Monday and had been linked with a mortgage transfer to Newcastle.

“It was two things,” he stated. “One thing was obviously that we had a problem with Mason Greenwood and being without a player for the time being that has played regularly in the last couple of weeks.

“And then again, the membership could not discover an settlement with every other membership.”

Rangnick revealed England midfielder Lingard, who has struggled for game time this season, had been given the weekend off to clear his head after failing to get a move.

“He requested me and the membership if we might give him a few days off simply to clear up his thoughts and he will probably be again within the group, I suppose, subsequent Monday, again for coaching after which be an everyday a part of the entire squad once more,” Rangnick said.

But France midfielder Paul Pogba, 28, is set to be part of the squad for the Middlesbrough game at Old Trafford.

Pogba, who is out of contract at the end of the season, has not featured for United since the Champions League draw at Atalanta on November 2 after sustaining a thigh injury on international duty with France.

“Paul will probably be a part of the group,” Rangnick said. “He may even be within the beginning XI. There are nonetheless a few gamers lacking out.”