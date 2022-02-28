Mass. DCF Looks To Improve Communication Between States After Harmony Montgomery Disappearance Report

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Children and Families is taking steps to make sure higher communication with different states in instances just like the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery.

This comes after a scathing report discovered a number of errors made by baby service staff in each Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

A Massachusetts courtroom requested the New Hampshire Department of Children, Youth, and Families to conduct a house evaluate on the lady, but it surely was by no means finished earlier than the courtroom awarded custody to the lady’s father, Adam Montgomery.

In 2019, when Montgomery advised DCYF staffers in New Hampshire that the lady now lived along with her mom, a employee by no means bought in contact with that mom to confirm Harmony’s whereabouts.

In an announcement launched on Sunday, the Massachusetts DCYF stated:

“As the tragic circumstances of the Harmony Montgomery case unfold, it is clear that the communication processes across state lines should be improved in child welfare cases. The New England state child welfare commissioners are in the early stages of developing an information sharing agreement to improve communication and collaboration concerning child welfare cases that cross New England state lines. This case has also made clear that better supports are needed for children that come before the courts, and the Baker-Polito Administration has proposed $50 million to ensure that every child is appointed a guardian ad litem to advocate singularly for their best interests and well-being at all times throughout court permanency proceedings.”

Adam Montgomery is being held on baby endangerment fees.

Despite a number of searches and pleas for info, police stated there’s nonetheless no hint of the little lady.