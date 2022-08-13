Mass fish die-off in German-Polish river blamed on unknown toxic substance





An evaluation of river water from Monday confirmed proof of “synthetic chemical substances, very probably also with toxic effects for vertebrates,” the ministry stated on Thursday, including that it remained unclear how the substance entered the water.

According to native broadcaster RBB, the state laboratory discovered excessive ranges of mercury within the water samples.

The head of Poland’s nationwide water administration authority advised personal broadcaster Polsat News that the presence of mercury within the water had but to be confirmed, nevertheless.

“At the moment, these are press reports. We have no confirmation regarding mercury in the Oder,” Przemyslaw Daca, the pinnacle of Polish Waters, stated.

The ministry in Brandenburg, the state surrounding Berlin, stated it had not but been potential to evaluate what number of fish had died throughout Poland and Germany. “The chains of communication between the Polish and German sides did not work in this case,” Brandenburg setting minister Axel Vogel stated, including that German authorities nonetheless had acquired no notification from Poland on the incident. In a warning despatched to the general public earlier this week, Germans within the Uckermark and Barnim districts, house to rolling hills and a nature reserve, suggested residents to keep away from contact with water from the Oder and an adjoining canal. Tons of lifeless fish have been discovered since late July within the river Oder. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki stated the waterway would take years to return to regular. “The scale of this pollution is very big. So big that the Oder may take years to return to a fairly normal state,” Morawiecki stated in a daily podcast on Friday. “It is likely that enormous amounts of chemical waste have been dumped into the river,” he stated, including these accountable could be held accountable. Late on Friday Morawiecki fired the pinnacle of Poland’s nationwide water administration authority, Przemyslaw Daca, and the pinnacle of the final environmental inspectorate Michal Mistrzak, saying that their establishments ought to have reacted earlier. Poland plans to arrange a barrier on the Oder close to town of Kostrzyn to gather lifeless fish flowing down the river, with 150 Territorial Defence Forces troopers delegated to assist with the clean-up.





