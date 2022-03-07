Mass funeral for victims of horric North West crash | News24

A mass funeral service was held for 15 folks killed final Saturday.

All 15 victims had been from the Ntlatseng household.

Three kids, aged 4, eight and 11, had been amongst these killed.

A mass funeral service, for 15 of the 19 folks killed in a head-on collision between a taxi and a truck on the R34 between Bloemhof and Schweizer-Reneke final weekend, was held on Sunday morning.

The group was killed final Saturday. They had been returning residence from a relative’s marriage ceremony anniversary celebrations.

Three kids, aged 4, eight and 11, had been amongst these killed.

All 15 victims, who had been occupants of the taxi, had been from the Ntlatseng household.

It is alleged that the driving force of the minibus taxi, by which the victims had been travelling, veered into the oncoming lane the truck was in, leading to a head-on collision.

The truck driver, two ladies and a baby escaped the accident unhurt.

On Sunday, the Mamusa group, in North West, bid a ultimate farewell to members of the Ntlatseng household throughout an emotional service, held on the Ipelegeng Multipurpose Centre.

The service was stay streamed and attended by North West Premier Kaobitsa Bushy Maape and the mayor of the Mamusa municipality, Seitebaleng Chelechele, together with different dignitaries.

PICS | ‘We never imagined something like this could happen’ – family of North West crash victims

The different 4 victims had been laid to relaxation on Saturday.

One was buried at Myra village within the Greater Taung municipality, whereas the opposite three had been buried at varied homesteads and gravesites in Mamusa.

In a press release, Maape mentioned the province would proceed to help the households of the victims, whereas MEC for Social Development Boitumelo Moiloa mentioned the province was nonetheless reeling from the incident.

“As the provincial government, we remain shocked by this accident. We have been on site providing government support since hearing about the disaster. We thank all the departments and everyone who was involved in the funeral preparations to ensure a dignified funeral to the bereaved families,” mentioned Moiloa.

We wish to hear your views on the information. Subscribe to News24 to be a part of the dialog within the feedback part of this text.