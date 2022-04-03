Mass grave with 57 bodies in Bucha, Ukraine: Official 

Fifty-seven individuals have been buried in a mass grave in Bucha, a city outdoors Kyiv not too long ago retaken by Ukrainian forces from Russian troops, a neighborhood official stated Sunday as he confirmed AFP the slit trench the place the our bodies lay.

“Here in this long grave, 57 people are buried,” stated Serhii Kaplychnyi, who recognized himself as head of the rescue companies in Bucha and who was organizing the restoration of the our bodies.

The mass grave is behind a church within the city’s middle. Some of the our bodies have been both unburied or partially buried within the earth.

