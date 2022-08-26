Mass-murderer Breivik sues Norway govt

Norwegian far-right extremist Anders Breivik, who killed 77 folks in 2011, is once more suing the Norway authorities in a bid to power an finish to his isolation.

Breivik has been in solitary confinement in jail ever since his 2012 conviction and has not had contact with different inmates throughout his sentence, in accordance with lawyer Oystein Storrvik.

The Aftenposten day by day stated a discover was despatched by Storrvik on Thursday to the Justice Ministry.

Earlier this yr, Breivik was moved from one jail to a different however Storrvikk stated there was no progress by way of human contact, he advised Norwegian information company NTB.

“He has no contact with anyone other than prison guards,” stated Storrvik, including it it was a violation of human rights.

In January, Breivik, 43, confronted a parole listening to earlier than the three-judge Telemark District Court the place he professed white supremacist views and flashed Nazi salutes on the listening to’s opening day, whereas claiming to have renounced violence.

The court docket dominated Breivik should stay in jail as a result of he’s nonetheless a possible risk and there may be “an obvious risk” he may return to behavior that led to the bloodbath.

Breivik is serving Norway’s most 21-year sentence for setting off a bomb in Oslo’s authorities district and finishing up a capturing bloodbath at a summer season camp for left-wing youth activists.

Breivik could possibly be held longer than 21 years underneath a provision that permits authorities to maintain criminals in jail for so long as they’re thought of a menace to society.

He was declared sane at his trial, though the prosecution argued that he was psychotic. He did not attraction his sentence however unsuccessfully sued the federal government for human rights violations for denying him the precise to speak with sympathisers.

In 2016, Breivik efficiently sued the Norwegian authorities for human rights abuses, complaining about his isolation from different prisoners, frequent strip searches and the truth that he was usually handcuffed in the course of the early a part of his incarceration.

He additionally complained in regards to the high quality of the jail meals, having to eat with plastic utensils and never having the ability to talk with sympathisers.