Mass shooting at Buffalo supermarket leaves at 10 dead in ‘racially motivated’ attack

The Daily Beast

Jeffrey T. Barnes/ReutersA racist, rifle-toting, livestreaming gunman carrying physique armor opened fireplace at a grocery store in Buffalo on Saturday, killing 10 individuals and wounding three earlier than being talked out of killing himself, police stated.“This was pure evil, a straight-up racially motivated hate crime,” stated Erie County Sheriff John Garcia. Officials stated they uncovered proof that “racial animus” was at play however didn’t present particulars.Eleven of the victims are Black, and two are white. The susp