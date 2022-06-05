Mass shooting at Nigeria church kills dozens, says local lawmaker







Attackers stormed into the church within the metropolis of Owo and commenced “shooting sporadically,” Adeyemi Olayemi, the legislator representing the Owo constituency within the Ondo State House of Assembly, instructed CNN.

At least 28 folks had been killed, Olayemi mentioned.

“The attackers came in motorcycles and started shooting sporadically,” he mentioned. “They killed many people inside the church.”

Victims are being are taken to Federal Medical Center in Owo, Olayemi mentioned.

State police couldn’t affirm the overall variety of casualties at St. Francis Catholic Church, a police spokesperson instructed CNN, nor might they determine these behind the assault. Ondo State Governor Arakunrin Akeredolu mentioned he was “shocked” by the assault and referred to as it a “black Sunday in Owo.” “I am deeply saddened by the unprovoked attack and killing of innocent people of Owo, worshiping at the St. Francis Catholic Church, today,” he mentioned on Twitter, including that “the vile and satanic attack is a calculated assault on the peace-loving people of Owo Kingdom who have enjoyed relative peace over the years.” The governor vowed to “commit every available resource to hunt down these assailants and make them pay.” “We shall never bow to the machinations of heartless elements in our resolves to rid our state of criminals,” he continued, asking the general public to not “take the laws into your hands.” “I urge our people to remain calm and vigilant. Do not take laws into your hands. I have spoken to the heads of the security agencies. I have equally been assured that security operatives would be deployed to monitor and restore normalcy to Owo kingdom,” Akeredolu wrote. Lethal assaults by motorbike-riding gangs are uncommon in southwestern Nigeria. Such assaults are extra widespread in swathes of the nation’s north, which is continually underneath siege by Boko Haram terrorists and marauding gunmen identified regionally as ‘bandits.’ The Owo church assault comes one week after one other church tragedy, when 31 people were killed and others injured throughout a stampede at a church occasion within the southeastern Nigerian metropolis of Port Harcourt.





