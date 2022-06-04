Massachusetts gas prices continue to climb, new record high at $4.91 a gallon

BOSTON – Gas costs in Massachusetts hit one other new document excessive Saturday at $4.91 a gallon, according to AAA.

That’s up 7 cents since Friday’s document. About a yr in the past, it was $1.92 much less at $2.92 a gallon.

Gas is most costly in Suffolk County and on Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.

The nationwide common is now $4.81 a gallon, which can also be a document, in response to AAA.

Diesel costs held regular, averaging $6.24 a gallon in Massachusetts. That’s 17 cents decrease than the document of $6.41 set again on May 18.