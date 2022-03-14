Massachusetts Gas Prices Level Off At Near-Record $4.35 A Gallon For Now

BOSTON (CBS) – The common value for a gallon of gasoline in Massachusetts is at $4.35 as of Monday, according to AAA. That’s down one cent from Friday’s record-high value.

Prior to that, fuel costs hit file highs for 5 consecutive days. Every week in the past it jumped above the $4 mark to hit $4.16 a gallon.

The nationwide common stays $4.32 a gallon, an indication that the worth hikes have leveled off for now. California has the very best common within the nation at $5.74 a gallon.

Prices have been rising quickly since Russia invaded Ukraine final month. Russia is without doubt one of the prime three oil producers on the earth.

AAA has a number of steps that will help you lower your expenses on the pump – purchase common fuel, decelerate to be extra gasoline environment friendly, correctly inflate your tires and drive much less if potential. AAA additionally has an app that will help you discover one of the best costs in your space.