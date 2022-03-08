Massachusetts Gas Prices Now At New Record High Of $4.24 A Gallon, AAA Says

BOSTON (CBS) – The common worth for a gallon of gasoline in Massachusetts set a brand new file Tuesday, according to AAA. It’s now $4.24. That’s up 8 cents from the earlier file set on Monday.

Every week in the past it was simply $3.63 a gallon. That’s a 61 cent a gallon improve in simply seven days.

The highest fuel costs within the state are on the Cape and the Islands. It’s $5.08 a gallon on Nantucket.

The nationwide common now stands at $4.17 a gallon. California has the best common within the nation at $5.44 a gallon.

Prices have been rising rapidly since Russia invaded Ukraine final month. Russia is likely one of the high three oil producers on the earth.

AAA has a number of steps that can assist you lower your expenses on the pump – purchase common fuel, decelerate to be extra gas environment friendly, correctly inflate your tires and drive much less if doable. AAA additionally has an app that can assist you discover the most effective costs in your space.